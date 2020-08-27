RELATED STORIES Resident Evil Live-Action Series, From Supernatural EP, Ordered at Netflix

Resident Evil Live-Action Series, From Supernatural EP, Ordered at Netflix Altered Carbon Cancelled at Netflix

Check (this out), mate.

Netflix on Thursday released a teaser trailer for The Queen’s Gambit, a limited series starring Peaky Blinders‘ Anya Taylor-Joy as a brilliant, tortured woman intent on smashing competitive chess’ glass ceiling.

The drama is based on Walter Tevis’ 1983 novel, which tells the story of Beth Harmon (Taylor-Joy), who is abandoned and raised in a Kentucky orphanage in the 1950s. While there, she “discovers an astonishing talent for chess while developing an addiction to tranquilizers provided by the state as a sedative for the children,” the official logline reads. Beth’s rise to notoriety then plays out against the backdrop of her addiction and her struggle with her personal demons.

Thomas Brodie-Sanger (Game of Thrones) co-stars as Benny Watts, one of Beth’s chess opponents who becomes her ally. The cast also include Marielle Heller (director of It’s a Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood), Harry Melling (the Harry Potter films), Bill Camp (The Outsider) and newcomer Moses Ingram.

The Queen’s Gambit was created by Scott Frank (Godless) and Allan Scott (The Preacher’s Wife), both of whom executive-produce alongside William Horberg (The Talented Mr. Ripley). Frank also serves as director, writer and showrunner.

The seven-episode limited series premieres on Friday, Oct. 23.

Press PLAY on the teaser trailer above to get a first look at The Queen’s Gambit.