9-1-1 Promotes John Harlan Kim to Series Regular for Season 4

Get ready to see a lot more of Chimney’s younger half-brother on 9-1-1 — even more than we’ve, ahem, already seen. John Harlan Kim, who was introduced in Season 3 as Albert Kim, has been promoted to series regular for the Fox procedural’s upcoming fourth season, our sister publication Variety reports.

Speaking with TVLine in March, 9-1-1 showrunner Tim Minear described Kim’s character as “kind of a marker for Chimney. Suddenly having his little brother around is a way for Chimney to see how much he has grown and matured.” And while we’ve gotten to know Albert as Chimney’s half-brother, the character will soon be adding uncle to his list of titles; it was revealed in the third season finale that Maddie is pregnant with her and Chimney’s first child.

Prior to appearing on 9-1-1, Kim was a series regular on TNT’s The Librarians, which he followed with recurring roles on The CW’s Pandora and CBS’ Hawaii Five-0.

Kim joins previously established 9-1-1 regulars Angela Bassett, Peter Krause, Oliver Stark, Aisha Hinds, Kenneth Choi, Rockmond Dunbar, Ryan Guzman and Jennifer Love Hewitt.

As for what else we can expect in Season 4, Minear confirms that the show will address the impact of the coronavirus the world. “On a first responder show like this, you can’t really ignore it,” he told TVLine in May. Whenever 9-1-1 returns for its fourth season, “the characters on the screen will have gone through what the audience has gone through. There may be flashbacks that will show what our people went through at the height of the [pandemic], but by the time we resume physical production, that means the world will have figured out how to start opening for business again.”

