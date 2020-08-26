Emmys 2020 Poll: Who Should Win for Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie?

RELATED STORIES Emmys 2020 Poll: Who Should Win for Lead Actress in a Limited Series?

Will a seasoned Hollywood veteran claim this year’s Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie? Or will a fresh-faced newcomer sneak in and take home the prize?

The five nominees in this category divide pretty cleanly along age lines, with a trio of familiar faces back in Emmy contention once again, thanks to HBO. Hugh Jackman nabbed a nod for playing corrupt school superintendent Frank Tassone in the HBO movie Bad Education, after winning an Emmy in 2005 for hosting the Tonys. Mark Ruffalo is up for playing twins Dominick and Thomas Birdsey in the book adaptation I Know This Much Is True — he was nominated in this category in 2014 for The Normal Heart — and three-time Emmy winner Jeremy Irons landed a nod for playing Watchmen‘s Adrian Veidt, aka Ozymandias.

A pair of young guns are aiming for their first win as well, though. Normal People star Paul Mescal is nominated for playing thoughtful jock Connell in Hulu’s sweepingly romantic miniseries, and Jeremy Pope scored a nod for playing aspiring screenwriter Archie Coleman in Netflix’s alt-history showbiz drama Hollywood.

So who should actually win this thing when the Emmys are handed out on Sunday, Sept. 20? We want to know what you think: Vote for your favorite in the poll below, then hit the comments to defend your pick.

