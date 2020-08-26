Altered Carbon Cancelled at Netflix

RELATED STORIES This Is Us' Justin Hartley to Star in Netflix's Noel Diary Film Adaptation

Netflix has removed Altered Carbon‘s stack and stomped on it, hard: The sci-fi drama has been cancelled and will not return for Season 3.

Per our sister site Deadline, the streaming service’s decision to end Altered Carbon was based on the costs of the special effects-heavy series and not on the COVID-19 industry shutdown and its related complications.

The show was based on Richard K. Morgan’s 2002 novel of the same name. It was set in the distant future, in which a person’s existence — thoughts, memories, etc. — were stored in a circular metal “stack” installed in the spinal column. When bodies (or “sleeves,” as they were known in the series) failed, there existed the possibility of transferring them into new vessels.

The action followed Takeshi Kovacs, a former soldier whose stack was in storage until the start of Season 1, when a rich man installed him in a new sleeve in order to solve a very complicated murder. In Season 2, Kovacs was consumed with locating his long-believed-dead girlfriend, the revolutionary Quellcrist Falconer (played by Renee Elise Goldsberry).

Thanks to the swappable-bodies nature of the show, Kovacs was played in Season 1 by Joel Kinnaman and in Season 2 by Anthony Mackie. James Purefoy, Simone Missick, Chris Conner and Lela Loren also were part of the ensemble.

Will Yun Lee, who played an earlier iteration of Kovacs, tweeted his memory of the show Wednesday.

What a great ride it has been on #AlteredCarbon !! Thanks to all the fans that tuned in for both seasons❤️🤙🏽 Takeshi Kovacs, one of my fav characters I’ve gotten to play! ⁦@Skydance⁩ ⁦@netflix⁩ pic.twitter.com/k0Pab0u35B — Will Yun Lee (@WillYunLee) August 26, 2020

Altered Carbon premiered in 2018. Nearly two years later, Season 2 premiered in February 2020.

Do you have thoughts on Altered Carbon‘s real-death? Sound off in the comments!