Emmys 2020 Poll: Who Should Win for Lead Actress in a Limited Series?

How tough is the competition for this year’s Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie? How about three Oscar winners going head to head… to head?

Yes, the five-nominee field includes a trio of Academy Award winners, led by Watchmen‘s Regina King, who already has three Emmys to her credit and is looking to add one more for her work as Angela Abar, aka masked detective Sister Night. Plus, Cate Blanchett landed her first-ever Emmy nod for playing anti-ERA firebrand Phyllis Schlafly in FX on Hulu’s political biopic Mrs. America, and Octavia Spencer also scored a first-time nomination for her work as famed business tycoon Madam C.J. Walker in Netflix’s Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker.

Kerry Washington may not have an Oscar, but she does have a few previous Emmy nominations to her credit from her Scandal days, and she’s back in the mix again for playing guarded artist Mia in Hulu’s Little Fires Everywhere. Rounding out the category is a true newcomer: Shira Haas, who turned heads as ultra-Orthodox Jew Esther Shapiro in the Netflix drama Unorthodox.

All five have a shot at Emmy gold… but who should hear their name called when the Emmys are handed out on Sunday, Sept. 20? Vote for your favorite in the poll below, then hit the comments to defend your pick.

Every day through Aug. 28, we’ll be posting another “Who should win?” poll, so be sure to visit TVLine.com each day to weigh in on who deserves TV’s most prestigious honor. (For a list of this year’s major Emmy nominees, click here.)