TVLine Items: Cobra Kai Return Date, Keira Knightley's Apple Series and More

Sorry, Cobra Kai fans, the dojo will not be reopening until next year: Netflix on Monday revealed that the series will return for Season 3 in 2021. To tide you over until then, the streamer has released a look back at the Karate Kid franchise’s legacy — and a sneak peek at the new season.

The show’s first two seasons, which previously streamed on YouTube, will be available via Netflix starting this Friday, Aug. 28. Debuting back in May 2018, Cobra Kai was a breakout hit for YouTube, notching a Season 2 renewal just days after its premiere. YouTube initially intended to launch Season 3 — which has already been shot — last fall; its decision to ditch original scripted fare in favor of unscripted programming prompted the shift to Netflix.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Apple TV+ has given a series order to The Essex Serpent, a period drama based on Sarah Perry’s novel, starring Keira Knightley (Pride & Prejudice) as “newly widowed Cora, who, having being released from an abusive marriage, relocates from Victorian London to the small village of Aldwinter in Essex, intrigued by a local superstition that a mythical creature known as the Essex Serpent has returned to the area,” per the official synopsis. Knightley will also executive-produce.

* The News With Shepard Smith will premiere Wednesday, Sept. 30 at 7/6c on CNBC.

* Hulu and BBC Three will co-produce the documentary series Planet Sex (working title), in which actress Cara Delevingne (Carnival Row) explores issues of sexual and gender identity, our sister site Deadline reports.

Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?