The TVLine-Up: What's Leaving, New and Returning the Week of Aug. 23

RELATED STORIES What's New on Netflix in August — Plus: Amazon Prime, Apple TV+, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu & Peacock

What's New on Netflix in August — Plus: Amazon Prime, Apple TV+, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu & Peacock TV Streaming Service Guide: Disney+, Netflix, Peacock, Hulu and 65+ Other Options — What Are Your 'Must Haves'?

This weekly feature is in addition to TVLine’s daily What to Watch listings and monthly guide to What’s on Streaming.

With more than 530 scripted shows now airing across broadcast, cable and streaming, it’s easy to forget that a favorite comedy is returning, or that the new “prestige drama” you anticipated is about to debut. So consider this our reminder to set your DVR, order a Season Pass, pop a fresh Memorex into the VCR… however it is you roll.

This week, you’ll find 16 premieres (including the returns of The Haves and the Have Nots and Love Island), 10 season finales (including I May Destroy You, United We Fall and Yellowstone), four series finales (including Corporate, Elena of Avalor and Trinkets) and nightly coverage of the Republican National Convention.

SUNDAY, AUG. 23

6 pm 35th Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards (BET)

7 pm Elena of Avalor series finale (Disney Junior; 90 minutes)

8 pm ABC News Interview w/ Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris (ABC)

8 pm Sunday Best Season 10 finale (BET)

8 pm Love in the Time of Corona limited series finale (Freeform; two episodes)

9 pm The Chi Season 3 finale (Showtime)

9 pm Endeavour Season 7 finale (PBS)

9 pm Yellowstone Season 3 finale (Paramount Network)

10 pm NOS4A2 Season 2 finale (AMC, BBC America)

10 pm The Vow docuseries premiere (HBO)

MONDAY, AUG. 24

3 am Nice One! series premiere (Quibi)

8 pm Love Island Season 2 premiere (CBS; two hours)

9 pm I May Destroy You Season 1 finale (HBO)

10 pm Republican National Convention Night 1 of 4 (ABC, CBS, NBC)

TUESDAY, AUG. 25

3 am Emily’s Wonder Lab series premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am Trinkets final season premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

8 pm The Haves and the Have Nots Season 7B premiere (OWN; two episodes)

10 pm Republican National Convention Night 2 of 4 (ABC, CBS, NBC)

WEDNESDAY, AUG 26

3 am Million Dollar Beach House series premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am Rising Phoenix documentary premiere (Netflix)

8 pm United We Fall Season 1 finale (ABC)

8 pm Women in Film Presents: Make It Work! special (The CW)

9 pm The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10 finale (Bravo)

10 pm Republican National Convention Night 3 of 4 (ABC, CBS, NBC)

10:30 pm Corporate series finale (Comedy Central)

11 pm Cash Cab Season 14 finale (Bravo)

THURSDAY, AUG. 27

3 am Infinity Train Season 3 finale (HBO Max; two episodes)

3 am Pure (UK) series premiere (HBO Max; all episodes)

3 am Ravel Patel’s Pursuit of Happiness docuseries premiere (HBO Max; all episodes)

3 am Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Farewell Play (BET+)

10 pm Celebrity Game Face series premiere (E!)

10 pm Republican National Convention Night 4 of 4 (ABC, CBS, NBC)

FRIDAY, AUG. 28

3 am All Together Now film premiere (Netflix)

3 am The Binge film premiere (Hulu)

3 am I Am a Killer: Released docuseries premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Candace Against the Universe film premiere (Disney+)

3 am Prime Rewind: Inside The Boys aftershow premiere (Amazon Prime)

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.