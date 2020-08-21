Penny Dreadful: City of Angels Cancelled at Showtime After 1 Season

RELATED STORIES Fred Armisen-Led NASA Comedy Moonbase 8 Picked Up at Showtime; John C. Reilly Also Stars

Talk about a dreadful Friday news dump: Showtime has cancelled Penny Dreadful: City of Angels after one season, TVLine has confirmed.

“Showtime has decided not to move forward with another season of Penny Dreadful: City of Angels,” a rep for the pay cabler said in a statement. “We would like to thank executive producers John Logan, Michael Aguilar and the entire cast and crew for their outstanding work on this project.”

Billed as a “spiritual descendant” of Logan’s beloved original Penny Dreadful series, the follow-up — which garnered strong reviews (including from TVLine) when it bowed last April — was set in 1938 Los Angeles, “a time and place deeply infused with social and political tension,” reads the logline. “When a grisly murder shocks the city, Detective Tiago Vega (Fear the Walking Dead alum Daniel Zovatto) and his partner Lewis Michener (Nathan Lane) become embroiled in an epic story that reflects the rich history of Los Angeles, from its deep traditions of Mexican-American folklore to the dangerous espionage actions of the Third Reich and the rise of radio evangelism.”

The cast also included Game of Thrones‘ Natalie Dormer (as a shape-shifting demon!), Kerry Bishé, Rory Kinnear, Adriana Barraza, Michael Gladis, Jessica Garza and Johnathan Nieves.

Penny Dreadful: City of Angels‘ first (and now final) season ended on June 28.

News of the series cancellation was first reported by our sister pub Variety.

TVLine’s Cable Renewal Scorecard has been updated to reflect the show’s demise.