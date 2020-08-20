Emmys 2020 Poll: Who Should Win for Supporting Actress in a Comedy?

RELATED STORIES Emmys 2020 Poll: Who Should Win for Lead Actor in a Comedy Series?

Emmys 2020 Poll: Who Should Win for Lead Actor in a Comedy Series? Emmys 2020 Poll: Who Should Win for Lead Actress in a Comedy Series?

When it comes to this year’s Emmy nominees for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, eight is (just barely) enough.

For the third year in a row, we have eight nominees crammed into this very competitive category… and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel‘s Alex Borstein is trying to notch a third straight win for playing gruff manager Susie Myerson. She’s not the only former winner in the mix, though: SNL‘s Kate McKinnon is up for the seventh (!) straight year, including a pair of wins in 2016 and 2017.

Two more familiar faces from last year’s nominee list are back, as well, with GLOW star Betty Gilpin nabbing a third straight nod for playing lady wrestler Debbie Eagan, and Borstein’s Maisel co-star Marin Hinkle up again for playing Midge’s mom, Rose Weissman. They’re joined by a quartet of first-time nominees: Schitt’s Creek standout Annie Murphy, who plays the hopelessly self-involved Alexis Rose; The Good Place‘s D’Arcy Carden, finally breaking through in her final season as perky virtual assistant Janet; Insecure‘s Yvonne Orji, who plays Issa’s estranged BFF Molly; and McKinnon’s SNL co-star Cecily Strong.

So does Borstein deserve to make it three-for-three? Or is it time for one of the other ladies to take home the trophy? We want to hear from you: Vote for your favorite in the poll below, then hit the comments to defend your pick.

Every day through Aug. 28, we’ll be posting another “Who should win?” poll, so be sure to visit TVLine.com each day to weigh in on who deserves TV’s most prestigious honor. (For a list of this year’s major Emmy nominees, click here.)