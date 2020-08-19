Warrior Nun Renewed for Season 2

Netflix is keeping Warrior Nun on the battlefield, renewing the international action series for a second season.

The streaming giant announced on Wednesday that the Simon Barry-created show will return for Round 2, even sharing the cast’s reaction to the good news. Watch them celebration their renewal below:

Just in case you needed a lil sunbeam of positivity in your day: watch the Warrior Nun cast get the news that they've been renewed for a second season pic.twitter.com/gkidbty6ma — NX (@NXOnNetflix) August 19, 2020

Inspired by a Manga novels, Warrior Nun “revolves around a 19 year-old woman who wakes up in a morgue with a new lease on life and a divine artifact embedded in her back,” per the series’ official synopsis. “She discovers she is now part of an ancient order that has been tasked with fighting demons on Earth, and powerful forces representing both heaven and hell want to find and control her.”

Warrior Nun stars Alba Baptista as Ava, Tristán Ulloa as Father Vincent, Kristina Tonteri-Young as Sister Beatrice, Lorena Andrea as Sister Lilith, Toya Turner as Shotgun Mary, Thekla Reuten as Jillian Salvius, Sylvia De Fanti as Mother Superion, Emilio Sakraya as J.C., Olivia Delcán as Sister Camila, Joaquim De Almeida as Cardinal Duretti, May Simón Lifschitz as Chanel, Dimitri Abold as Randall and Charlotte Vega as Zori.

TVLine's Streaming TV Renewal Scorecard has been updated to reflect Warrior Nun's renewal.