Jason Sudeikis' Ted Lasso Renewed for Season 2 at Apple TV+

Ted Lasso has scored at Apple TV+: The streaming service has renewed the soccer comedy for a second season, just days after its Aug. 14 premiere.

Ted Lasso, which hails from titular star Jason Sudeikis and Scrubs creator Bill Lawrence, is based on a series of Sudeikis-fronted promotional videos for NBC Sports that aired in 2013. Seven years later, the Saturday Night Live vet has reprised his role as an American football coach who is hired to manage an English soccer team… despite having zero soccer coaching experience. Hannah Waddingham (Sex Education), Juno Temple (Dirty John), Nick Mohammed (Intelligence) and fellow co-creator Brendan Hunt round out the cast.

Sources tell TVLine that the series ranked as the top-watched program on Apple TV+ in the U.S., UK, Australia, Germany, Mexico, France and Canada last weekend, with the majority of viewers binge-watching all three episodes that premiered. Subsequent episodes will be released on a weekly basis through its Oct. 2 finale.

In Episode 4, which drops this Friday, Rebecca hosts AFC Richmond’s annual charity benefit event, where Ted stages a reconciliation between players Roy and Jamie. Streaming TV Scorecard: Renewals, Cancellations and Premiere Dates

TVLine readers gave the Ted Lasso premiere an average grade of “A-” (read recap) — with 95 percent saying they’d keep watching.

Ted Lasso is the latest pickup at Apple TV+. Season 2 renewals were previously handed to fellow rookies Central Park, Dickinson, For All Mankind, Home Before Dark, The Morning Show, Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet, See, Servant and Truth Be Told. TVLine’s Streaming Scorecard has thusly been updated. Are you looking forward to another season?