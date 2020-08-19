It's Official: Stranger Things Will Not Conclude With Season 4

RELATED STORIES Stranger Things: David Harbour Teases Hopper's Season 4 'Resurrection' and 'Deep, Dark Backstory Reveal'

With Stranger Things Season 4 turned upside down by COVID-19, fans can rest assured that the show will eventually go on — and stay on for longer than some had anticipated.

In a new interview, series creators Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer shot down speculation that the delayed fourth season will be the Netflix phenom’s last.

“Season 4 won’t be the end,” EP Ross Duffer told The Hollywood Reporter (per Nerdist). “We know what the end is, and we know when it is. [The coronavirus pandemic] has given us time to look ahead, figure out what is best for the show. Starting to fill that out gave us a better idea of how long we need to tell that story.”

The Duffer brothers did not reveal how long they envision the series going. A Netflix rep declined comment.

Production on Season 4 of Stranger Things had been underway for “a couple of weeks” when the COVID-19 pandemic “swept in and we got shut down” back in March, co-star David Harbour recently revealed. As far as a timetable for restarting production, “We don’t really know what the future holds,” he conceded at the time. “I don’t feel like anybody knows. We’re all playing it by ear. We want to get up and running as soon as possible.”

What is known thus far about Season 4? Well, Harbour’s presumed-dead Hopper is still alive, albeit imprisoned in Russia (as seen in a teaser video). On the casting front, Game of Thrones alum Tom Wlaschiha will play one of the Hopper’s Russian keepers, while Brett Gelman and Priah Ferguson — aka journalist-turned-conspiracy theorist Murray Bauman and Lucas’ sassy kid sister Erica Sinclair, respectively — have been upped to series regulars.