Game of Thrones' Charles Dance: I Would've Signed Final Season Petition

Game of Thrones shocker: Tywin Lannister doesn’t agree with something one of his kids did.



Earlier in August, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, aka Jamie Lannister on HBO’s epic drama, joked with Variety that he “almost wanted to donate to that petition,” referring to the online effort by a group of Thrones fans who (unsuccessfully) lobbied HBO to remake the eighth and final season “with competent writers.”

Now, in a new interview, Charles Dance, who played Tywin — Jamie, Cersei and Tyrion Lannister’s domineering father — says he would have signed the Change.org petition, which ultimately amassed 1.8 million signatures.

If only he’d heard about it, that is.

“Well, if there was a petition, I would sign it,” Dance tells PopCulture.com, which apparently informed him of the mini movement. He adds that he watched the series through to its end, “even after I’d been killed off in the lavatory” at the end of Season 4.

As he has in the past, Dance praises his former castmates and showrunners D.B. Weiss and David Benioff, calling Thrones “a fantastic television show.” But he also notes that while the finale “satisfied a lot of people,” it also “disappointed a lot of people, and I’m afraid I am in the latter camp.”

In May 2019, Dance’s former co-star Conleth Hill, who played Lord Varys, said he’d experienced a letdown regarding how some of the show’s arcs — including his own — had shaken out.

“You can’t help feeling that you failed in some way, that you haven’t lived up to some expectation that you didn’t know about,” Hill said, later adding, “At the time, nothing could console me” but eventually acknowledging that Varys’ death “makes perfect sense.”