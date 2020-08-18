Emmys 2020 Poll: Who Should Win for Lead Actress in a Comedy Series?

RELATED STORIES Emmys 2020 Poll: What Should Win for Outstanding Comedy Series?

Six supremely talented ladies are vying for this year’s Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series — and with last year’s winner out of the running, it’s anybody’s game.

Fleabag star Phoebe Waller-Bridge won in this category last year, and since that show is currently off the air, we’ll see a new winner when the Emmys are handed out on Sunday, Sept. 20. One of this year’s nominees has already claimed the prize, though: Rachel Brosnahan, up for the third straight year for playing stand-up comic Midge on Amazon’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, won this award back in 2018. She’ll go up against a pair of ladies from Netflix’s dark comedy Dead to Me, with co-stars Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini both earning nods this year.

Also in the running: black-ish star Tracee Ellis Ross, up for the fourth time as mom Bow on the ABC sitcom; and Issa Rae, notching her second nomination for starring in HBO’s Insecure. Rounding out the category is comedy legend Catherine O’Hara, back for the second straight year for playing the fabulous Moira Rose on Pop TV’s Schitt’s Creek. (This is the Emmys’ last chance to honor O’Hara for the role, too, since Schitt’s Creek ended its six-season run back in April.)

Does O’Hara deserve to go out a winner, or should one of the other nominees take home the trophy? We want to hear from you: Vote for your favorite in the poll below, then hit the comments to defend your pick.

Every day through Aug. 28, we'll be posting another "Who should win?" poll, so be sure to visit TVLine.com each day to weigh in on who deserves TV's most prestigious honor.