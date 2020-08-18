Anderson Cooper Eviscerates MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell Over Potentially Lethal 'Snake Oil' COVID Treatment

RELATED STORIES Angry Chris Cuomo Deems President Trump's Goya Photos 'Bulls--t' (Video)

There was nothing soft or fluffy about the way Anderson Cooper took down MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell Tuesday.

Lindell appeared on CNN to discuss his recent assertion that he’d taken part in a July meeting at the White House about using oleandrin — a plant extract that can be fatal if consumed — as a potential therapeutic for coronavirus. Lindell said President Donald Trump was “enthusiastic” about the substance’s possible use.

The statement comes after Lindell, known to TV audiences from his commercials for MyPillow, joined the board of Phoenix Biotechnology. The biotech company makes oleandrin; Lindell has a financial stake in the company.

On Tuesday, Cooper repeatedly drove home the point that Lindell was telling people to use an untested and potentially lethal substance, and that he stood to make a lot of money off of it.

“You really are like a snake oil salesman,” Cooper tells Lindell in the clip below. “You could be, in the Old West, standing on a box, telling people to drink your amazing elixir, [but] there’s no proof.”

“I do what Jesus has me do. I give the glory to God,” Lindell counters. “I want to help people. That’s my passion.”

“You think Jesus wants you out there promoting remedies that are not remedies because they’ve never been tested?” Cooper asks. When Lindell asks why the host thinks he would put his reputation on the line for the product, Cooper simply replies: “Money.”