Nicolle Wallace Reveals the Reason Behind Her Firing From The View

On the day her MSNBC show expands to two hours, host Nicolle Wallace is thinking back to another, less convivial TV experience.

The Deadline: Whitehouse host Wallace reminisces about her time on ABC’s daytime chatfest in a new Los Angeles Times interview, saying that though she “loved” her time at the table, her 2015 firing stung.

“Being fired from a TV show where you think you’re kind of baring your soul feels personal because it is,” she says. “It’s like being broken up with. Because I never worked in entertainment, I think what I didn’t understand is: It really was a casting, and it was a casting they didn’t like.”

Wallace joined The View in 2014 but was a co-host for only a season before she was booted from the job at the end of Season 18. At the time, the show’s higher-ups reportedly did not like how Wallace, a political commentator, did not want to engage with some of her co-hosts about political topics.

Acknowledging that part of the problem was that her season “wasn’t contentious,” Wallace says that she tried to make peace with then co-hosts Rosie O’Donnell and Rosie Perez. (Perez’s departure from the show took place shortly before Wallace’s firing.) She adds that she had “such a special friendship” with co-host Whoopi Goldberg, whom she credits as the first person she ever heard state that Donald Trump would be elected president.

Deadline: White House now airs daily from 4 to 6 pm ET.

