Emmys 2020 Poll: What Should Win for Outstanding Comedy Series?

RELATED STORIES Emmys 2020 Poll: Who Should Win for Supporting Actor in a Drama Series?

Emmys 2020 Poll: Who Should Win for Supporting Actor in a Drama Series? Emmys 2020 Poll: Who Should Win for Supporting Actress in a Drama Series?

Now that Fleabag has closed the doors on its guinea pig-themed café, which of this year’s eight Emmy nominees for Outstanding Comedy Series deserves to take home the big prize?

With last year’s winner, Amazon’s Fleabag, out of the running, we’ll definitely see a new winner on Emmy night, and there is one previous champ in the mix: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, up for the third straight year after winning in 2018. Three more category veterans are back as well, with Larry David’s HBO whinefest Curb Your Enthusiasm nominated for the ninth time (with zero wins — whine about that, Larry) and NBC’s The Good Place and Pop TV’s Schitt’s Creek both up for the second straight year… and for their farewell seasons, mind you.

They’re joined by a quartet of fresh faces, including a pair from Netflix: The Kominsky Method, led by acting nominees Michael Douglas and Alan Arkin; and Dead to Me, which also boasts a pair of acting nominees in stars Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini. Also in the running: HBO’s Insecure, which finally broke through in its fourth season; and FX’s vampire parody What We Do in the Shadows, earning a surprise nod for its sophomore run.

So should Mrs. Maisel make another trip to the (virtual) Emmys podium on Sunday, Sept. 20, or should one of the newcomers claim its first trophy? Vote for your favorite in the poll below, then hit the comments to defend your pick.

Every day through Aug. 28, we’ll be posting another “Who should win?” poll, so be sure to visit TVLine.com each day to weigh in on who deserves TV’s most prestigious honor. (For a list of this year’s major Emmy nominees, click here.)