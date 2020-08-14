Ratings: Big Brother Dominates Thursday With Season's First Eviction

RELATED STORIES Sara Haines Returning to The View, Following Cancellation of GMA Hour

In the latest TV ratings, CBS’ Big Brother drew 4.1 million total viewers and a 1.0 demo rating with the first eviction of this all-stars season, easily leading Thursday in both measures. (Read recap.)

Over on ABC, Holey Moley (3.4 mil/0.6) ticked up week-to-week, Don’t (2.5 mil/0.5) was steady with its first season finale, and To Tell the Truth (3 mil/0.6) was also steady.

Elsewhere, The CW’s Killer Camp (480K/0.1) was steady with its season finale, while NBC’s Coronavirus and the Classroom special did 2.6 mil and a 0.4.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our daily-ish ratings column do not reflect a show's overall performance, given the increases in delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms. These Live+Same Day numbers instead are used to illustrate any trends or high/low superlatives.

