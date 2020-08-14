Emmys 2020 Poll: Who Should Win for Supporting Actor in a Drama Series?

RELATED STORIES Emmys 2020 Poll: Who Should Win for Supporting Actress in a Drama Series?

Emmys 2020 Poll: Who Should Win for Supporting Actress in a Drama Series? Emmys 2020 Poll: Who Should Win for Lead Actor in a Drama Series?

Peter Dinklage is out of the running for this year’s Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series — and a trio of Succession stars are angling to take home the prize.

The Game of Thrones actor won his fourth Emmy for playing Tyrion Lannister last year, but with Thrones signing off, we’ll have a new winner in this category; this year’s eight-nominee field is highlighted by Succession‘s Kieran Culkin (Roman), Matthew Macfadyen (Tom) and Nicholas Braun (Greg), all celebrating their first career Emmy nods for their work in the HBO drama’s acclaimed sophomore season. HBO also has another name in the mix with Jeffrey Wright, who earned his third nomination as Westworld‘s Bernard.

Apple TV+’s The Morning Show came out of the gates strong, notching a pair of nominations for Billy Crudup (Cory Ellison) and Mark Duplass (Chip Black) for the inside-showbiz drama’s freshman run. And a pair of Emmy veterans round out the category: Giancarlo Esposito, with his second nod for playing cold-blooded drug lord Gus Fring on AMC’s Better Call Saul — it’s his third, if you count Breaking Bad — and three-time winner Bradley Whitford, nominated again for playing Commander Lawrence on Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale. (Whitford actually won an Emmy for the role last year, but in the Guest Actor category.)

We know a new champion will be crowned when the Emmys are handed out on Sunday, Sept. 20 — but who should take home the trophy? Vote for your favorite in the poll below, then hit the comments to defend your pick.

Every day through Aug. 28, we’ll be posting another “Who should win?” poll, so be sure to visit TVLine.com each day to weigh in on who deserves TV’s most prestigious honor. (For a list of this year’s major Emmy nominees, click here.)