Bachelorette Twist: Chris Harrison Out, JoJo Fletcher In as Host (Report)

It’s time for JoJo Fletcher to practice her best, “This is the final rose of the night, everyone.”

Fletcher, who led Season 12 of The Bachelorette, will temporarily fill in for longtime host Chris Harrison during the show’s upcoming 16th cycle.

As first reported by Us Weekly, Harrison was required to self-quarantine for 14 days after dropping off his son, Joshua, at college in Texas. (Scroll down to see Harrison’s Instagram post of the big move-in.) Thus, Fletcher will take over as host for two weeks while the show is in production at a California resort. A source tells Us Weekly that Harrison “will be back in time for the last few shows.”

TVLine has reached out to ABC and Warner Bros. for comment.

Fletcher first joined the ABC dating franchise as a contestant on Ben Higgins’ season of The Bachelor, where she finished as runner-up to Lauren Bushnell. She then handed out the roses herself on The Bachelorette, ultimately choosing Jordan Rodgers in the season finale; the two are still engaged.

But this is hardly the only shake-up taking place at The Bachelorette this season: Rumors began swirling earlier this month that Clare Crawley, who was set to star in Season 16, found love with one of her suitors very quickly and did not want to proceed with a full season of dates. Tayshia Adams, a fan favorite from Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor, was allegedly brought in as the new lead, and new rumors suggest that franchise alumni Becca Kufrin and Hannah Ann Sluss may be involved with Season 16, as well.

ABC has yet to comment publicly on the casting rumors, though a new promo seems to confirm a behind-the-scenes twist of some kind.