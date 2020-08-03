Bachelorette Promo Keeps Star in the Dark — Did They Make a Late Switch?

RELATED STORIES The Bachelor Spinoff for Older Adults: Is It Still Happening? How Will It Differ?

The Bachelorette is coming back soon to ABC — but we’re still not exactly clear on who will be handing out the roses.

ABC has released a new, very brief promo for the upcoming season of the long-running reality franchise, which is set to air Tuesdays this fall. The five-second promo (which you can watch below) features a woman in silhouette being filmed, but we can’t see the woman’s face. And if the rumors circulating around Bachelor Nation are true, there might be a good reason for that.

Clare Crawley, who competed for Juan Pablo’s heart on The Bachelor back in 2014, was announced as the new Bachelorette star back in April. But filming was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, and over the weekend, reports began to surface that a recast was in the works after Crawley fell in love with a contestant and refused to continue filming. Tayshia Adams, who appeared in Colton’s season of The Bachelor, is reportedly set to step in and replace Crawley as the upcoming season’s Bachelorette.

Crawley would still be featured this season, though, our sister site Variety reports, with her full storyline airing along with Adams’ search for love. No official announcement is expected from ABC confirming the recast rumors, though. “It’s shaping up to be a very interesting season creatively with lots of twists and turns,” a production insider teases.

Check out the new promo below, Bachelor Nation