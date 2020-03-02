Clare Crawley Is the Next Bachelorette

RELATED STORIES The Bachelor Team Is Seeking Senior Citizens for New ABC Dating Show

It’s official: When The Bachelorette returns to ABC for Season 16, Clare Crawley will be the one holding the roses.

The highly anticipated announcement was made Monday during Good Morning America. At age 38 (and turning 39 during production), Crawley is the oldest Bachelorette in the franchise’s 17-year history.

Though ABC typically chooses a Bachelorette from the latest crop of Bachelor contestants, Crawley didn’t compete for Peter Weber’s heart on Season 24. Rather, she came in second place on Juan Pablo Galavis’ season of The Bachelor in 2014 — and she memorably told Galavis off after he dumped her during the season finale, quickly making her a fan favorite.

Crawley later appeared on Seasons 1 and 2 of Bachelor in Paradise, as well as The Bachelor Winter Games, where she seemed to find love with Benoit Beauséjour-Savard. Shortly after Winter Games wrapped, however, the pair ended their engagement.

And this is just the latest in a series of noisy announcements about Bachelor Nation. ABC revealed last week that producers are seeking sexy singles in their “golden years” (aka 65 and older) for a senior-focused dating show currently in development.

Another offshoot, The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart, premieres on Monday, April 13 (8/7c). In this somewhat off-beat reality dating show, 20 singles “embark on an incredible journey to find love through music,” according to the official logline. By singing popular songs, both individually and as couples, the contestants will “look to form attractions through the melodies, find and reveal their feelings, and ultimately fall in love.” Click here to watch a promo for the first-of-its-kind experiment.

ABC is currently airing new episodes of The Bachelor‘s 24th season on Mondays at 8 pm. Weber (aka “Pilot Pete”) is nearing the end of his romantic journey, with just three women remaining: medical sales rep Victoria Fuller, foster parent recruiter Madison Prewett and model Hannah Ann Sluss. And let’s be real — whichever contestant doesn’t become the new Mrs. Peter Weber has a pretty decent shot at getting her own season of The Bachelorette someday.

Your thoughts on the next Bachelorette? Drop ’em in a comment below.