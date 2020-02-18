Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart Promo Asks: Do Love + Music = 'Perfect Duet'?

RELATED STORIES Good Doctor's Jasika Nicole Reacts to [Spoiler], Reveals Meaningful Talk With Freddie Highmore About Closing Scene

Does love melded with music make for a “perfect duet”? Or, if a would-be coupling hits a sour note, will it only result in sad, sad solo acts?

The first promo for ABC’s The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart asks those very questions, as seen above.

The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart features 20 single men and women who “embark on an incredible journey to find love through music,” the logline reads. By singing well-known songs — both individually and as couples — said singles will “look to form attractions through the melodies, find and reveal their feelings, and ultimately fall in love.”

Much like in the existing Bachelor series, contestants will live together and go on dates throughout the season. Couples will face music-centric challenges, including live performances judged by some of the music industry’s biggest (and or most readily available) names. In the end, “the couples whose performances reveal their love and devotion to one another will continue to be given a chance to further their relationship until only one couple is left standing.”

Listen to Your Heart premieres Monday, April 13 at 8/7c, where it will bridge the gap between The Bachelor: Pilot Pete‘s season finale and the next Bachelorette‘s season premiere.