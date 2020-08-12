Kamala Harris: Late-Night TV Hosts React to Historic VP Pick (and the Dilemma Now Facing Trump)

RELATED STORIES Maya Rudolph Reacts to Kamala Harris Earning Joe Biden's VP Slot

Joe Biden’s VP pick was prime fodder for late-night monologues on Wednesday, with Jimmy Fallon, Stephen Colbert, Trevor Noah and James Corden all weighing in on Kamala Harris‘ historic candidacy.

Fallon was among those who wondered what President Trump must think of Biden’s running mate. “Kamala is the daughter of two immigrants, she went to Howard University, she’s a Democratic senator from California…,” the Tonight Show host said. “That’s an inspiring story unless you’re Trump; then it’s a Stephen King novel.

“She’s only had the job for a few hours, but Kamala is already gearing up for debate with Mike Pence,” Fallon continued. “That’s why she spent the whole day arguing with a mannequin at Kohl’s.”

Over on The Late Show, Colbert touted the historical significance of Biden’s choice, then suggested how Trump might face a dilemma as he aims to delegitimize the nomination.

“Harris is the first Black woman and the first person of Indian descent to be nominated for national office by a major party,” Colbert noted. “So Trump’s going to have a hard time deciding exactly how to be racist about her. [Imitating Trump] ‘I demand to see both of her birth certificates.'”

The Daily Show‘s Trevor Noah couldn’t help but wonder whether Biden selected Harris because of a previous sparring match at a June 2019 debate, when Harris pressed the former VP on issues of race, segregation and school busing.

“I’m impressed that Biden picked Kamala even after she destroyed him at that debate,” Noah said. “In fact, part of me thinks he only picked her so that she can never dust his ass in public again.

“This isn’t a VP pick,” Noah concluded. “It’s an insurance policy.”

As for The Late Late Show‘s James Corden, he was focused on Trump’s underwhelming nickname for Harris.

“He’s gone with ‘Phony Kamala.’ That’s such a terrible nickname [and] I feel like the only thing he’s good at is the nicknames,” Corden pointed out. “This is what people must have felt watching Michael Jordan play baseball, do you know what I mean? He was great at something, and now I’m watching him do something not quite as great.”

