Fox News Host Tucker Carlson Mispronounces Kamala Harris' Name, Scoffs When Corrected: 'So What?'

It didn’t take long for Tucker Carlson to go after Kamala Harris: The Fox News host repeatedly mispronounced the Democratic VP candidate’s name on Tuesday’s show, and later shrugged it off when a guest tried to point out his mistake.

Carlson referred to Harris — who was chosen to be Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden’s running mate earlier on Tuesday — as “Ka-MAL-a,” emphasizing the second syllable, when it’s pronounced “KAM-a-la,” with the emphasis on the first syllable. Carlson’s guest, Democratic political consultant Richard Goodstein, interrupted to tell Carlson how her name is pronounced, and Carlson responded with a scoff: “OK… so what?”

“I think out of respect for someone who’s going to be on the national ticket, pronouncing her name right is kind of a bare minimum,” Goodstein replied, and Carlson laughed: “So I’m disrespecting her by mispronouncing her intentionally? So it begins. You’re not allowed to criticize Ka-MAL-a Harris, or KAM-a-la… Look, I unintentionally mispronounced her name, but I love the idea that she’s immune from criticism. So let me restate my question, because on this show, nobody in power is immune from criticism.” (For the record, Carlson did continue to mispronounce Harris’ name later in the show.)

