Emmys 2020 Poll: What Should Win for Outstanding Drama Series?

Game of Thrones‘ watch has ended in the Emmys race for Outstanding Drama Series — and eight contenders are looking to claim the vacant throne.

With last year’s winner Thrones out of the running for good, this year’s competition is wide open; The Handmaid’s Tale is the only nominee to have won before in this category, notching a win back in 2017. HBO’s Succession might be best poised to follow in Game of Thrones‘ footsteps, with a wave of acclaim for its sophomore season and a previous nod last year already under its belt. (Plus, the Roys are nearly as cutthroat as the Lannisters.)

It’ll face stiff opposition, though, from a host of previous nominees still looking for their first win, including AMC’s Breaking Bad prequel Better Call Saul, nominated for the fifth time in this category, and the BBC America thriller Killing Eve, nominated for the second straight year. Plus, Netflix has a formidable trio of entries: the sumptuous royal drama The Crown, enjoying its third nomination; the ’80s sci-fi adventure Stranger Things, also back for a third time; and pitch-dark crime drama Ozark, which earned a second straight nod.

There’s also an out-of-this-world long shot lurking in the shadows: Disney+’s Star Wars offshoot The Mandalorian, which received a surprise nomination for its freshman season. Are you rooting for Baby Yoda to pull off the upset? Vote for your favorite in the poll below, then hit the comments to defend your pick.

