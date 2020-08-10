Scrapped black-ish Season 4 Episode Criticizing President Donald Trump Finally Available on Hulu

RELATED STORIES Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Flashback! In First Comic-Con Video, Cast Talks Ward's Cheekbones and FitzSimmons Bond

The black-ish episode ABC originally didn’t want you to see is now available for viewing on Hulu.

The network shelved the Season 4 installment, titled “Please, Baby, Please,” in 2018. The ep features Anthony Anderson’s Dre improvising a bedtime story to his then-infant son Devante during a sleepless night in the Johnson household. During the tale, Dre expresses many of his concerns about the state of the union one year after Donald Trump — whom he calls “the Shady King” — was elected president. Another scene finds Dre and eldest son Junior arguing over the rights of athletes to take a knee during the national anthem at football games.

“One of the things that has always made black-ish so special is how it deftly examines delicate social issues in a way that simultaneously entertains and educates,” an ABC rep said in a statement at the time. “However, on this episode there were creative differences we were unable to resolve.”

On his Instagram feed Monday, series creator Kenya Barris announced the network’s about-face, calling “Please, Baby, Please” “22 minutes of television that I was, and still am, incredibly proud of.”

He goes on to say that he asked ABC to reconsider making the episode available to stream. “Recognizing the importance of this moment,” he wrote, “they listened and agreed.” (Hulu subscribers can stream the episode here.)

Read Barris’ statement in full below, then scroll down to watch a trailer for the episode: