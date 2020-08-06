Zoë Kravitz Reacts to High Fidelity's Cancellation: 'Breakups Suck'

High Fidelity star Zoë Kravitz is mourning the demise of her Hulu reboot, which was cancelled Wednesday after one season.

Kravitz took to Instagram on Wednesday night to express gratitude for her fellow castmates, while also acknowledging that, yeah, breakups suck.

“I wanna give a shout out to my #HighFidelity family,’ she wrote, alongside a stream of photos featuring co-stars David H. Holmes, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Kingsley Ben-Adir and Jake Lacy. “Thank you for all the love and heart you put into this show. I’m in awe of all of you. And thank you to everyone who watched, loved and supported us.” Streaming TV Scorecard: Renewals, Cancellations and Premiere Dates

Her statement concluded with a peace sign emoji and the hashtag #BreakupsSuck.

High Fidelity‘s first (and only) season dropped on Valentine’s Day — and earned a “B+” from TVLine Senior Editor Dave Nemetz, who described the show as “a solid cover that expands on the original, with a charming lead performance from Kravitz.” (She was also named TVLine’s Performer of the Week for her work in Episode 7.)

Kravitz starred as Rob, a quirky Brooklyn record store owner who obsessed over her failed romantic relationships as much as she obsessed over music. (The series was an adaptation of the Nick Hornby novel that inspired a 2000 film starring John Cusack.) Holmes and Randolph co-starred as Rob’s coworkers Simon and Cherise, while Ben-Adir played Rob’s most recent ex Mac and Lacy played new love interest Clyde.

Will you miss High Fidelity?