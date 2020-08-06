The Undoing Lands New Premiere Date at HBO — Watch a Chilling Teaser

RELATED STORIES Coastal Elites: Star-Studded Pandemic Satire Gets HBO Premiere Date

HBO has set a new court date for The Undoing: The thriller starring Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant will now debut Sunday, Oct. 25 at 9/8c, the network announced on Thursday. The six-episode limited series was originally slated to air back in April, but was pushed back to the fall due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Along with the new premiere date, HBO has released a new teaser for the series, which you can watch above. The new footage is mostly dialogue-free, as we see husband and wife Jonathan (Grant) and Grace (Kidman) reeling from a very public scandal and fending off reporters outside a courthouse. Not everyone is on their side, though: “This is what rich entitled people do when threatened,” a lawyer played by Noma Dumezweni declares. “They conceal the ugly truths to protect themselves… and they think they can get away with it.”

Based on the Jean Hanff Korelitz novel You Should Have Known, The Undoing follows Grace and Jonathan as “a violent death and a chain of terrible revelations” rocks their picture-perfect life, per the official description. “Left behind in the wake of a spreading and very public disaster and horrified by the ways in which she has failed to heed her own advice, Grace must dismantle one life and create another for her child and her family.”

Edgar Ramirez (The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story), Donald Sutherland (Trust) and Lily Rabe (American Horror Story) head up the supporting cast. Kidman’s Big Little Lies writer David E. Kelley serves as writer and creator, with Emmy winner Susanne Bier (The Night Manager) directing all six episodes.