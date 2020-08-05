Love Island's Las Vegas-Set Season 2 Lands Premiere Date (And It's Soon!)

RELATED STORIES Love Island Season 2 to Film in Las Vegas Hotel, Eyes Late Summer Return

We won’t have to go a full summer without a visit to Love Island: Season 2 of the CBS reality competition will debut Monday, Aug. 24 with a two-hour premiere, TVLine has learned.

The summer series typically films in an exotic island locale, but due to the global coronavirus pandemic, Season 2 will be shot at Las Vegas boutique hotel The Cromwell, with the cast and crew sequestered inside a quarantine “bubble” and following strict health and safety protocols. The cast and crew will be tested for COVID-19 prior to production, and again regularly throughout filming.

Following the two-hour premiere, hour-long episodes will air nightly, with a two-hour recap show airing each Saturday that rounds up the week’s best moments along with exclusive interviews and behind-the-scenes footage. Host Arielle Vandenberg and narrator Matthew Hoffman will return, along with a fresh cast of sexy singles who will be revealed closer to premiere.

Based on the UK reality romance hit, Love Island brings together a group of single contestants looking for love in an exotic locale and has them pair off to avoid elimination, with a cash prize awaiting the winning couple. Season 1 filmed last summer on an island in Fiji; CBS renewed the series for Season 2 last August.

Are you looking forward to a return trip to Love Island? Watch a promo above.