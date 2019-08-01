Love Island Renewed for Season 2

RELATED STORIES Renewal Scorecard: What's Coming Back? What's Cancelled?

CBS has booked a return trip to Love Island.

The Eye network has renewed the British-born reality romp for Season 2, which is set to air inSummer 2020. The pick-up was announced Thursday during CBS’ executive session at the Television Critics Assoc. summer press tour.

Across 17 airings in its first three weeks (!), Love Island has averaged 2.2 million total viewers and just shy of a 0.5 demo rating (in Live+Same Day numbers), and hit its demo low (0.3) as recently as Friday, July 26. Be that as it may, CBS notes that Love Island is the most-streamed new show on CBS All Access and CBS.com in over a year.

“The passion of Love Island‘s audience is incredible,” CBS Entertainment President Kelly Kahl said in a statement. “The intensity of their social media engagement has created tremendous enthusiasm for the series here at the network. We love the show’s creative execution and can’t wait for next season.” Added Senior EVP of Programming Thom Sherman, “After its first season, the U.K. version exploded via word of mouth and social media to become a huge hit, and its viewership has grown every year. We believe first season U.S. fans are just as passionate and engaged and we look forward to building on that foundation with another fun season next summer.”

Love Island currently airs weeknights at 8/7c. Season 1 concludes next Wednesday, Aug. 7.