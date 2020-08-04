General Hospital Star Reassures: Yes, That Kiss Was Taped Pre-Pandemic

RELATED STORIES Bachelorette Promo Keeps Star in the Dark -- Did They Make a Late Switch?

You may cease wincing, General Hospital fans.

ABC’s long-running daytime sudser returned on Aug. 3 with its first new episodes in 10 weeks, and one of the first scenes featured a liplock between Ned and Olivia (played by Wally Kurth and Lisa LoCicero). After the kiss raised more than a few eyebrows on social media, LoCicero assured fans that that scene was in fact taped before the coronavirus pandemic shut down production.

In fact, “that kiss was taped minutes before we were all called to the floor and dismissed [in mid-March to quarantine],” LoCicero shared with TVLine.

General Hospital — which had aired its last fresh episode on May 21 — resumed production in mid-July, after a four-month coronavirus-imposed shutdown. Returning Aug. 3, it was the second of broadcast TV’s four daytime dramas to get back on the air with new episodes, following CBS’ The Bold and the Beautiful (which returned with originals on July 21 and has in some cases been using cast members’ real-life honeys to serve as body doubles for close-up/intimate scenes ).

CBS’ The Young and the Restless, meanwhile, it was recently announced will return with fresh fare on Monday, Aug. 10, while NBC’s Days of Our Lives — currently in the throes of a mass cast exodus — will head back to the studio in September without any lapse in fresh materia. (Because it tapes so far ahead, Days benefited from having eight months of episodes banked when production was halted in March.)