Hunters Renewed for Season 2 at Amazon

The hunt continues: Amazon Prime’s Hunters will return for Season 2, TVLine has learned.

Created by David Weil and executive-produced by Get Out‘s Jordan Peele, the drama’s freshman run starred Al Pacino as Meyer Offerman, co-founder of a diverse band of Nazi hunters living in New York City in 1977. Meyer recruits Jonah Heidelbaum (played by Jack & Bobby‘s Logan Lerman) after the teen’s grandmother is murdered, initiating Jonah into a world in which hundreds of Nazi officials are living in the United States and conspiring to create a Fourth Reich.

The series also stars Jerrika Hinton (Grey’s Anatomy), Tiffany Boone (Little Fires Everywhere), Josh Radnor (How I Met Your Mother), Dylan Baker (The Americans), Kate Mulvany (Australia’s Secret City), Greg Austin (Mr Selfridge), Louis Ozawa (Bosch), Carol Kane (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt) and Saul Rubinek (Warehouse 13). Season 1 began streaming on Feb. 21.

“With Hunters, David Weil’s bold vision and fearless imagination powered a thrilling, twisty, action-packed first season that engaged Prime Video customers around the world,” Amazon Studios chief Jennifer Salke said in a statement. “We are thrilled that David, Jordan and the Hunters will be back with us for more.”

“I am beyond grateful to Jen and the Amazon family for their continued extraordinary support of Hunters,” said Weil. “Alongside our magnificent cast, incredible crew, and brilliant writers and producers, I am more eager than ever to share the next chapter of the Hunters saga with the world.”

