The Goldbergs' Bryan Callen Accused of Sexual Assault, Misconduct

Multiple women have come forward with claims of sexual assault and misconduct against actor Bryan Callen, who recurred as Coach Mellor on ABC’s The Goldbergs and starred in its short-lived spinoff Schooled.

The main account in an article published by the Los Angeles Times on Friday comes from former actress Katherine Fiore Tigerman, who alleges that Callen, now 53, raped her in 1999 after taking her out to dinner to celebrate a pilot she booked. Callen denied the allegation in a statement to the Times, calling Tigerman’s account “demonstrably false,” insisting that they “both agreed to have sex.”

Additionally, an American Apparel saleswoman named Rachel Green alleges that Callen tried to force himself on her in a dressing room in 2009, while comedian Tiffany King says that Callen offered her stage time and money in exchange for oral sex in 2017.

In his statement, Callen said, “Let me be very clear: I have never raped, forced myself upon any woman nor offered to trade stage time for sex. EVER. I know the truth. And I can only hold my head up high, remain true to myself, my family, my audience and know that I will not allow the cancel culture to subvert what I know and as importantly, what they know, is the truth.”

Tigerman was inspired to come forward with her allegation after a string of women recently spoke out against comedian Chris D’Elia, a close friend and occasional collaborator of Callen’s. (D’Elia’s alleged harassment of underage girls led to Netflix canceling a prank show he was set to host.)

Actress Amy Schumer shared a screenshot of the Times article on Friday, offering up her phone number in case “anyone wants to talk about Bryan or any one else who has sexually assaulted you.” See her post in full below:

TVLine’s sister site Variety reports that Callen will not return to The Goldbergs for its upcoming eighth season, but according to a source, “his absence is for plot reasons rather than as a response to these allegations.”

In addition to those mentioned above, Callen’s previous TV credits include a regular role on MADtv (1995–1997); recurring roles on Oz (1998) and 7th Heaven (2004–2006), and How I Met Your Mother (2006–2009); and memorable guest appearances on shows like Sex and the City, Frasier and Reba.