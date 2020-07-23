Chris D'Elia Prank Show Scrapped at Netflix After Harassment Allegations

RELATED STORIES Whitney Cummings on Chris D'Elia's Alleged Harassment of Underage Girls: 'I'm Devastated and Enraged'

Netflix has scrapped an upcoming prank show starring Chris D’Elia, following recent allegations of the comedian’s predatory behavior aimed at underage girls.

According to the Los Angeles Times, the project would have featured D’Elia and fellow comic Bryan Callen (The Goldbergs, Schooled), focusing on their relationship and affinity for playing practical jokes. Harassment allegations against D’Elia surfaced shortly after Netflix greenlit the series, and it was ultimately cancelled before production had begun.

In June, Twitter user Simone Rossi shared screenshots of emails she exchanged with D’Elia in July 2014 and January 2015, when she was 16 years old. During the exchanges, D’Elia requested a photo of Rossi and asked if they could hang/”make out” during one of his stand-up tour stops.

After Rossi’s post was published, several other young women came forward via multiple forums to share similar stories of being “groomed” and preyed on by D’Elia, some of whom were underage at the time he allegedly engaged with them.

In a statement given to TMZ shortly after the allegations, D’Elia said he “never knowingly pursued any underage women at any point,” adding that his relationships “have been both legal and consensual and I have never met or exchanged any inappropriate photos with the people who have tweeted about me.” He did admit, however, that “I was a dumb guy who ABSOLUTELY let myself get caught up in my lifestyle. That’s MY fault.”

Several other D’Elia projects — including his stand-up specials Incorrigible (2015), Man on Fire (2017) and No Pain (2020) — still remain on Netflix following the allegations. He has since been dropped by his representation at Creative Artists Agency, 3 Arts Entertainment and WME.