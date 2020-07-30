TVLine Items: Warrior Sets Return, Netflix's Splinter Cell Series and More

Warrior will kick ass this fall: Season 2 of the Cinemax series will premiere in October, it was announced on Thursday.

The action-packed crime drama, created by Jonathan Tropper (Banshee), is based on the writings of martial arts legend Bruce Lee. Watch a teaser for the upcoming 10 episodes above.

Although renewed in April 2019, Warrior‘s future was somewhat in question, seeing as how WarnerMedia execs announced this past January that Cinemax will not produce any further original programming.

* Netflix has ordered an animé series based on the video game Splinter Cell, with Derek Kolstad (of the John Wick films) on board as writer/executive producer, our sister site Variety reports.

* Dania Ramirez (Once Upon a Time, Devious Maids) has joined Netflix’s forthcoming series Sweet Tooth, adapted by Arrow showrunner Beth Schwartz from the DC Vertigo comic, our sister site Deadline reports.

* Actress Leah Remini will host Game Show Network’s People Puzzler, a new pop culture crossword game show premiering in early 2021.

* Starz has pushed the premiere of In The Long Run Season 3 from August to October.

* Our Cartoon President Season 3 resumes Sunday, Sept. 13 at 8:30/7:30c on Showtime. Watch a teaser:

