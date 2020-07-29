Scandal Reunion Live Stream: Watch the Cast Reflect on 7 Insane Seasons

RELATED STORIES Scandal Series Finale Recap: Who Lived? Who Died? Who Got a Portrait?

Scandal Series Finale Recap: Who Lived? Who Died? Who Got a Portrait? How to Get Away With Murder Series Finale Recap: So... Did They Get Away With It? — Plus, Grade the Episode

Kerry Washington and her fellow Gladiators are suiting back up to handle your quarantine blues. The cast of ABC’s Scandal is reuniting tonight (8/7c) as part of Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley’s “Stars in the House“ series benefiting The Actors Fund.

Twelve of the Shondaland drama’s stars — Washington (Olivia Pope), Tony Goldwyn (Fitzgerald Grant), Bellamy Young (Mellie Grant), Jeff Perry (Cyrus Beene), Kate Burton (Sally Langston), Dan Bucatinsky (James Novak), Norm Lewis (Edison Davis), Katie Lowes (Quinn Perkins), Guillermo Diaz (Huck), Cornelius Smith (Marcus Walker), George Newbern (Charlie) and Joe Morton (Rowan Pope) — are set to attend the reunion, along with executive producer Tom Verica.

Need a refresher on how things ended for Olivia & Co. in Scandal‘s 2018 series finale? Here’s the skinny: B613’s wrongdoings were exposed in a dramatic (and hilarious) Senate hearing, Cyrus poisoned David and suffocated him with a pillow, Quinn and Charlie got married, and Olivia and Fitz channeled their collective fear of imprisonment into some A+ lovemaking. In the end, Rowan was able to get everyone off the hook (naturally) and Olivia got her very own presidential portrait.

Hit PLAY on the video above to watch the Scandal reunion live, then drop a comment with your thoughts below.