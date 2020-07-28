Maxxx on Hulu: Grade the Premiere!

RELATED STORIES The Handmaid's Tale's O-T Fagbenle Hints at Gilead 'Cracks' in Season 4, Tees Up His Boybander Britcom Maxxx

The Handmaid's Tale's O-T Fagbenle Hints at Gilead 'Cracks' in Season 4, Tees Up His Boybander Britcom Maxxx Marvel's Helstrom Kids Visit 'Mommie Dearest' in Hulu Horror Series Teaser -- Plus, Get October Premiere Date

The first few minutes of Maxxx tell you all you need to know about about its titular lead character: He’s a washed-up former boy band member, he’s in a tailspin from a recent breakup, and he’s working under the false assumption that no one has noticed he’s barely hanging on.

In a moment, we’ll want to know what you thought of the British comedy from/starring The Handmaid’s Tale‘s O-T Fagbenle. First, though, a quick recap of the premiere, “Guess Who’s Back?”:

We meet Maxxx as he’s pacing a nightclub’s dirty bathroom, trying (and failing) to leave a suave voicemail for his ex-girlfriend, Jourdan (played by supermodel Jourdan Dunn). When he eventually takes the stage, very late and rather unprepared, he’s booed off and leaves with the club owner screaming at him never to come back.

In a convoluted attempt to regain fame — and therefore win back Jourdan — Maxxx and his adopted, mature-beyond-his-years teenage son Amit (Alan Asaad) visit the offices of Don Wild (Law & Order: SVU‘s Chris Meloni) to beg for his help. Wild isn’t pleased to see his screw-up former client but tells him that if he can get the band back together, he’s maybe got a shot at a comeback. But Don doesn’t want anything to do with the nuts and bolts of the process. So when a fledgling manager named Tamsin (Harlots‘ Pippa Bennett-Warner) happens to be in his office during Maxxx’s visit, Wild assigns her to the musical problem child, and an unlikely (and undesired) partnership is born.

Maxxx’s efforts to reunite his former band results in the death (!) of one of the members, and Maxxx’s attendance at the funeral gets cringier the longer he’s there. He Kanyes the microphone away from the dead man’s mother and then accidentally broken the corpse’s arm, with Tamzin dying of embarrassment in the crowd.

Now it’s your turn. What did you think of Maxxx? Grade the premiere via the poll below, then hit the comments with your thoughts!