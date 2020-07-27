Star Trek: Discovery (Finally!) Sets Season 3 Premiere Date — Watch Burnham Plant Her Flag in New Teaser

RELATED STORIES Star Trek: Discovery Crew Drops Hints About Season 3, Strange New Worlds

Star Trek: Discovery has finally set a (star)date for its return: Season 3 of the CBS All Access Trek series will premiere Thursday, Oct. 15, TVLine has learned.

The premiere will end a nearly 18-month drought for Discovery, which last aired a new episode in April 2019. To refresh your memory: Burnham and the Discovery crew entered a wormhole in the Season 2 finale that hurled them a thousand years into the future and very far from home. “Now living in a time filled with uncertainty, the U.S.S. Discovery crew, along with the help of some new friends, must work together to restore hope to the Federation,” according to the official description. (Watch a new teaser featuring Burnham planting a tattered Federation flag on a strange planet above.)

Cast members Sonequa Martin-Green (Burnham), Doug Jones (Saru), Anthony Rapp (Stamets), Mary Wiseman (Tilly), Wilson Cruz (Dr. Culber) and Michelle Yeoh (Georgiou) are all returning for Season 3 of Discovery, joined by Supergirl alum David Ajala, who plays new arrival Cleveland “Book” Booker. Meanwhile, Season 2 fan favorites Anson Mount (Pike), Ethan Peck (Spock) and Rebecca Romijn (Number One) are getting their own spinoff, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, coming soon to CBS All Access.

