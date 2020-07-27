PaleyFest: Outlander, Schitt's Creek, Mrs. Maisel, Justin Bieber and 6 Other Panels Set for Virtual Event

RELATED STORIES Outlander's Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish Are Men in Kilts in New Starz Docuseries — Watch Teaser

PaleyFest, like everything else in this world, is taking its lineup online: The annual event will host a virtual panel series in August, featuring Outlander, Schitt’s Creek and Ozark, among others.

All of the virtual discussions will be made available to the public via the Paley Center’s YouTube channel on Monday, Aug. 10, while Citi card members and Paley Center members will get an early viewing window starting Friday, Aug. 7 (as well as exclusive access to the Schitt’s Creek panel). Those who want more information about membership can visit paleyfest.org.

This year’s festival was set to take place this past March at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, but of course was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

View the full virtual slate below:

Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings (Netflix) | Executive producers Dolly Parton and Sam Haskell, plus stars Kathleen Turner and Ginnifer Goodwin

Justin Bieber: Seasons (YouTube) | Stars Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber, Allison Kaye, Poo Bear, Josh Gudwin, Joe Termini, Ryan Good and Alex Piper, plus director Michael D. Ratner and executive producer Scooter Braun

Late Night With Seth Meyers (NBC) | Host Seth Meyers, producer Mike Shoemaker, head writer/producer Alex Baze, supervising producer/Closer Look supervising writer Sal Gentile, and writers Amber Ruffin and Jenny Hagel

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon Prime) | Executive producers Amy Sherman Palladino and Daniel Palladino, plus additional guests TBA.

Mrs. America (FX on Hulu) | Stars Cate Blanchett, Rose Byrne, Uzo Aduba, Sarah Paulson, Margo Martindale, Ari Graynor and John Slattery, plus executive producers Dahvi Waller, Stacey Sher, Ryan Fleck and Coco Francini

One Day at a Time (Pop TV) | Stars Justina Machado, Rita Moreno, Isabella Gomez, Marcel Ruiz, Todd Grinnell, Stephen Tobolowsky, India de Beaufort, Sheridan Pierce, Ed Quinn and Raquel Justice, plus executive producers Mike Royce, Brent Miller and Gloria Calderon Kellett

Outlander (Starz) | Stars Caitriona Balfe, Sam Heughan, Sophie Skelton, Richard Rankin, plus author Diana Gabaldon and executive producers Maril Davis and Matthew B. Roberts

Ozark (Netflix) | Stars Jason Bateman, Laura Linney, Julia Garner, Janet McTeer and Tom Pelphrey, plus executive producer Chris Mundy

Queer Eye (Netflix) | Hosts Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski and Jonathan Van Ness

Schitt’s Creek (Pop TV) | This Citi card members- and Paley members-only panel features stars Dan Levy, Eugene Levy, Catherine O’Hara and Annie Murphy