The Right Stuff Video: Patrick J. Adams, Colin O'Donoghue and More Prepare for Space Travel in Disney+ Drama

Fresh footage from Disney+’s upcoming space drama The Right Stuff has officially left the launchpad.

Based on Tom Wolfe’s 1979 book, the series — which stars Patrick J. Adams (Suits), Jake McDorman (Murphy Brown) and Colin O’Donoghue (Once Upon a Time), among others — will highlight the early days of the U.S. Space Program and the incredible story of America’s first astronauts, the Mercury Seven.

The sneak peek clip (embedded above), which centers on McDorman’s Alan Shepard, debuted Saturday as part of a Comic-Con @ Home panel that featured the show’s cast, showrunner Mark Lafferty and executive producer Jennifer Davisson.

Per the series’ official description: “At the height of the Cold War in 1959, the Soviet Union dominates the space race, and America fears it is a nation in decline. Newly formed NASA has the monumental task of sending a man into space, and its engineers estimate they need decades to accomplish the feat. They are given two years. Dubbed Project Mercury, the program recruits and trains just seven astronauts from a handful of the military’s best pilots. Within days of being presented to the world, the Mercury Seven become instant celebrities, forged into heroes before they achieve a single heroic act.”

Additional cast members include Michael Trotter, Aaron Staton, Micah Stock, James Lafferty, Nora Zehetner, Shannon Lucio, Eloise Mumford, Eric Ladin and Patrick Fischler, some of whom joined the EPs on the panel to preview the series.

The Right Stuff, which spans eight episodes, was originally developed for Nat Geo, then moved to sister network Disney+ back in May. It will debut sometime this fall.

Press PLAY on the video above for your first glimpse of the Mercury Seven, then tell us in the Comments below if you’re excited to see Wolfe’s work adapted by Disney.