Lovecraft Country's Atticus Is on the Hunt for a Museum's Buried Secrets in Season 1 Sneak Peek

The next time you’re in a natural history museum, take a closer look at the reptiles’ smiles.

Because an otherwise unremarkable incisor might just be the key to “some Journey to the Center of the Earth-type s–t,” as is the case in this new sneak peek from HBO’s upcoming Lovecraft Country.

The new drama, which hails from executive producer Jordan Peele and which is based on the novel by Matt Ruff, premieres Sunday, Aug. 16, at 9/8c. Jonathan Majors (The Last Black Man in San Francisco) stars as Atticus, a Black man in 1950s American who’s searching for his missing father, played by Michael Kenneth Williams (The Wire). Atticus’ uncle George (The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story‘s Courtney B. Vance) and friend Letitia (True Blood‘s Jurnee Smollett) join him on a trip to reclaim what his father called his “birthright”: Lovecraft Country.

In the clip above, shown during the series’ Comic-Con @ Home panel Saturday, Atticus, Letitia and George are in a museum after hours — for reasons we don’t quite know yet — and they’re trying to gain access to a secret doorway. Things are looking bleak… until George instructs them to turn off their flashlights. And that’s when the crocodile (or is it alligator?) tooth comes into play, and things only get weirder.

Press PLAY on the video above to watch the new clip, then hit the comments: Are you planning to watch Lovecraft Country when it premieres?