TV Ratings: United We Fall Tops Wednesday, Bulletproof Hits 0.0

ABC’s United We Fall this Wednesday drew 3.7 million total viewers and a 0.5 rating, down a tick from its double-episode premiere yet topping the night in the demo.

Closing out ABC’s Wednesday line-up, an eventful Agents of SHIELD (1.3 mil/0.3, TVLine reader grade “A+”) dipped to the series’ smallest audience ever while steady in the demo. (Read post mortem.)

NBC’s Chicago PD rerun edged out United We Fall to cop Wednesday’s largest audience: 3.8 million.

Over on CBS, Tough as Nails (3.5 mil/0.4) and the Game On! finale (2.3 mil/0.3) were steady…. Fox’s Ultimate Tag (1.14 mil/0.3) was steady…. and The CW’s Bulletproof slipped to the almost mythical 0.0 demo rating (and 288K viewers), leading out of a repeat of The 100.

