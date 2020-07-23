Shaun of the Dead Team Reunites in Amazon Horrror-Comedy Truth Seekers: Watch Spooky Teaser Trailer

RELATED STORIES Amazon's Utopia Pits Dwight Schrute vs. The Apocalypse -- Watch Trailer

Amazon's Utopia Pits Dwight Schrute vs. The Apocalypse -- Watch Trailer Paper Girls Series Ordered at Amazon; Halt and Catch Fire Duo to Serve as EPs

Who you gonna call? Truth Seekers!

As part of its Comic-Con @ Home offerings Thursday, Amazon Prime released a teaser trailer for its upcoming British horror-comedy starring Shaun of the Dead‘s Simon Pegg and Nick Frost. The eight-episode series — written and executive-produced by Frost, Pegg, Nat Saunders and James Serafinowicz — follows part-time paranormal investigators who check out allegedly haunted locations throughout the United Kingdom.

As the titular spooky sleuths use homemade devices and broadcast their adventures via an online channel, per the official synopsis, “their supernatural experiences grow more frequent, more terrifying and even deadly, as they begin to uncover a conspiracy that could bring about Armageddon for the entire human race.”

In addition to Pegg and Frost, the cast includes Malcolm McDowell (Mozart in the Jungle, Franklin & Bash), Emma D’Arcy (BBC One’s Wanderlust) an Susan Wokoma (E4’s Chewing Gum). Miles Ketley (The History Boys) and Jim Field Smith (Episodes) also will serve as EPs, with Smith directing, as well.

Truth Seekers is slated to hit the video-streaming platform in Fall 2020. Press PLAY on the video above to watch Pegg, Frost & Co. in action, then hit the comments with your thoughts: Will you plan to watch the eerily funny new Britcom?