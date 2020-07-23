His Dark Materials Adds Superman Baddie, Two More to Season 2 Cast

RELATED STORIES Fleabag Couple Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Andrew Scott to Reunite (Sorta) on HBO's His Dark Materials

Fleabag Couple Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Andrew Scott to Reunite (Sorta) on HBO's His Dark Materials His Dark Materials Season 2: Lyra's Quest Continues in New Teaser Trailer

Season 2 of His Dark Materials will feature the talents of someone who’s been Superman’s (kinda) dad and also one of his greatest enemies.

Terrence Stamp, who voiced Jor-El in Smallville and played General Zod in the Superman films, has signed on to portray Giacomo Paradisi in the HBO series. As readers of Philip Pullman’s book trilogy know, Paradisi shows up in the novel series’ second installment, The Subtle Knife, as the onetime bearer of the titular weapon.

In addition, Jade Anouka (Turn Up Charlie) has been cast as witch queen Ruta Skadi, who helps Serafina Pekkala fight the Magisterium. And Simone Kirby (Peaky Blinders) will play Dr. Mary Malone, head of the Dark Matter Research Team at Oxford University. (Well, at an Oxford University… it’s complicated.)

His Dark Materials‘ Season 1 finale found Dafne Keen’s Lyra following James McEvoy’s Lord Asriel into a new world; earlier, the fantasy drama introduced a boy named Will, who similarly crossed into an alternate universe/dimension/what have you.

Stamp’s Giacomo lives in the Tower of Angels in Cittàgazze, a location where much of The Subtle Knife‘s action unfolds.

In addition to Smallville and Superman, Stamp’s credits include The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert; Star Wars: Episode I — The Phantom Menace, Wall Street and Alien Nation.