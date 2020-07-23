Elisabeth Moss Thriller Shining Girls Lands Series Order at Apple TV+

RELATED STORIES First-Run Movies Bowing on TV: Is VOD a Fair Deal, or Do You Strictly Stream?

Elisabeth Moss has found herself in another heap of fictional danger.

The Handmaid’s Tale lead/executive producer will star in and executive-produce Shining Girls, a “metaphysical thriller” ordered to series at Apple TV+, the streaming service announced Thursday

The series is based on the 2013 novel of the same name by Lauren Beukes. Moss will play a Chicago reporter who is assaulted and then finds her reality rapidly changing as she tries to find her attacker.

Silka Luisa (Strange Angel) will adapt Beukes’ work for TV; she also will executive-produce — alongside Beukes, Leonardo DiCaprio’s Appian Way and others.

In addition to Shining Girls, Apple TV+ also has in the works: Lisey’s Story, starring Magnolia‘s Julianne Moore and written/executive-produced by Stephen King; Mosquito Coast, starring The Leftovers‘ Justin Theroux; and Hedy Lamarr, a historical drama starring/executive-produced by Wonder Woman‘s Gal Godot.

Multiple Emmy-winner Moss also has been cast as Texas murderer Candace “Candy” Montgomery in the upcoming UCP limited series Candy, which is being shopped to premium cable and streaming platforms. In 1980, a court ruled that the Texas housewife was acting in self-defense when she struck the wife of a former lover with an ax 41 times, killing her.

Have you read Shining Girls? Are you looking forward to watching it on screen? Hit the comments!