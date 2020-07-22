ABC Developing New Latinx Drama Series Chicano From Eva Longoria

RELATED STORIES Baker and the Beauty Fails to Find a New Home in Wake of ABC Cancellation

Baker and the Beauty Fails to Find a New Home in Wake of ABC Cancellation Baker and Beauty Star Dings ABC Over 'Extremely Tone Deaf' Cancellation

After taking heat for its cancellation of Baker and the Beauty, ABC is putting into development a new hourlong Latinx drama from exec producer Eva Longoria.

Titled Chicano, the potential series centers on the Sandovals, a Mexican-American family that immigrates to Los Angeles in pursuit of the American Dream. The multi-generational project — inspired by Richard Vasquez’s 1970 novel — will follow the family from 1920 to present day.

“Chicano is just the first of many projects that we expect from Eva and [fellow EP] Ben [Spector] as we look to ramp up our slate of Latinx programming,” ABC entertainment president Karey Burke said in a statement. “As part of our studio family, they are valuable partners in helping us expand our commitment to compelling stories for underrepresented communities.”

Natalie Chaidez (Queen of the South) will pen the pilot and serve as an EP alongside Longoria, Spector, Forest Whitaker, Nina Yang Bongiovi and Doug Pray.

In the wake of Baker and the Beauty‘s axing last month, leading lady Nathalie Kelley took ABC to task for its “extremely tone deaf decision,” adding, “Baker and the Beauty is a show that depicts Latin families as warm, lovable, full of joy and compassion and humor. A cancellation by ABC means that there are now no shows on the networks with a Latinx cast… at a time when the public is marching in the streets demanding representation and diversity.”