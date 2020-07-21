Wynonna Earp's Melanie Scrofano Teases an Eventful, Long-Awaited Season 4: 'We Come Out Swinging!'

RELATED STORIES Van Helsing Adds Kim Coates as Production Resumes on Final Season

Wynonna Earp is ready to tangle with the Garden of Eden, hopefully save some loved ones, and maybe grab a drink along the way — though all without her trusty Peacemaker at her side.

The Syfy gunslinger returns to action this Sunday at 10/9c, with a Season 4 opener that comes a long 22 months after its previous finale. When last we tuned in, the good news was that the Earp curse had been lifted, and Bulshar no more. In bad news, however, Wynonna’s sister Waverly had gotten yanked into the mythical, capital-G Garden, and newbie vampire Doc followed in brave pursuit.

How big and juicy a season awaits the patient Earpers out there? And what/who will Wynonna turn to as she faces the “most diabolical” threat yet, with Peacemaker no more?

TVLine spoke with series lead Melanie Scrofano about those topics and more.

TVLINE | Before we start Earp-ing, I had to share that I loved you in Ready or Not [as Emilie Le Domas-Bradley, the groom’s cocaine-addicted sister]. That was some funny stuff.

Thank you so much! Yeah, it was a really fun movie to do, and the people were so nice. It was a dream.

TVLINE | What was it like to play such a different kind of comedic role?

I felt like there was no pressure on me because it wasn’t my movie, you know? I just got to go and have fun and pretend I didn’t know how to use weaponry, and kill people. And Andie MacDowell is just…. I didn’t expect her to be so cool, and she played my mom so I was like, “That I could look like her daughter is very flattering on so many levels.” She’s amazing.

TVLINE | OK, Wynonna Earp: Without spoiling anything, I have to say that the first two episodes of Season 4 are so fricking eventful. Is that almost a theme for the whole season?

We come out swinging, that’s for sure. But yeah, I think this season is eventful — in a lot of different ways — from what I’ve seen. I’ve read up to Episode 8 and they’re all sort of really eventful. Sometimes it’s quirkier, and sometimes it’s more like life-or-death. I mean, it’s always kind of life or death but sometimes you’re laughing while you might almost die, and sometimes you’re crying.

TVLINE | Given how Season 3 ended, compare for me what you thought would happen next versus what actually happens next this Sunday.

I really, like everyone, pictured the Garden of Eden. But what we get is so totally different, almost a metaphor — like, “expect the unexpected.” I expected to immediately go on a hunt for Waverly and Doc, and I expected floral motifs and leaves and…

TVLINE | …an apple tree, a snake joke….

Yeah! Yeah, but as with everything we do, it feels like there’s a fresh take on an old idea. I think that’s what our show does really well. We’re like, “OK, well, we want to do this, but we have this,” and we figure it out. But that also sort of what the magic of the show is.

TVLINE | What can you tease about the “most diabolical, Earp-hating enemy yet”, that we are getting this season?

Well…. [Choosing words very carefully] I can say that I helped with casting, because it starts in my episode [that I directed]. I’m trying to be careful what I say, but I helped cast these characters and I feel like we hit like the mother lode of actors for this, so I’m really excited…. I don’t know what else I can say!

TVLINE | Wynonna and Doc have been through so much over the years…. Where is left for them to go? Do they get any fun, new beats to play this season? Will it make them stronger than ever?

I think a bit of both, maybe. Everything that they go through lives in their combined baggage, and so I think that that’s almost a “gift” because any history you have with people is still history. Good or bad it’s still something you share. But it certainly doesn’t get less complicated.

TVLINE | And what is life like without Peacemaker?

Well, that’s Wynonna’s identity and that is how she related to the world — that’s how she knew her place in it — so I think that without it, she is stripped and vulnerable and insecure. I think she will need to figure out who she is outside of the curse. And she will also come to rely on her people.

TVLINE | Talk about your connection with [showrunner] Emily Andras, and the partnership you’ve formed over the years.

Emily is the smartest, funniest, quickest person that I know — but she’s also so collaborative and trusting and generous. When you feel that safe as an actor, you’re willing to try things and you’re willing to fall on your face because you know that she’s OK with it. I think a lot of the things that people like about Wynonna are because I, the actor, feel so safe trying and doing them, because I know that Emily has my back — and she’s had my back all the way through. I mean, she wrote in my pregnancy [in Season 2]. There is no bigger ally than Emily Andras.

TVLINE | Heck, she had my back on Twitter the other day when a fan claimed I had tweeted an Episode 2 spoiler that was totally not a spoiler.

Listen, I wouldn’t want to f–k with her, but she has your back, so it’s not surprising to me that she did that.

TVLINE | “#WayHaught” has evolved into quite a thing over the years. What was it like to observe what Kat [Barrell] and Dominique [Provost-Chalkley] built with their characters?

It was really interesting to watch them go from, like, “little ducklings waddling along” [Laughs] and trying to tread water and seeing where these characters lived, into what it is now.

TVLINE | They’re all in. They’re all in.

Yeah. And you can only do that when you have a trust with each other. Ironically, that type of relationship could tear people apart a little, if you have the wrong personalities. You could get into, like, “Well, I want to be more important.” “No, I want to be important,” but they are just resistant, they will not allow that. I don’t think any of us will allow that for any of our characters. They’re just really loyal to each other and to their characters.

TVLINE | We’re only getting six episodes before you all go bye-bye for a bit and eventually shoot the rest of the season. Does that sixth episode (scheduled for Aug. 30) happen to be a particularly good midseason finale?

Yes. [She then remembers something] Oh, my God, yes! I change my answer to, “Oh, my God, yes” — and the fact that it is, is totally by accident.

