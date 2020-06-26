Wynonna Earp Season 4 Finally Gets a Premiere Date — But There's a Catch

The adventures of Wynonna Earp and friends will resume on Sunday, July 26 at 10/9c, when Season 4 of the supernatural Western finally makes its bow on Syfy. 47 Summer TV Shows That Are 'Missing' (...or Cancelled)

The catch? Due to the production break caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the first six episodes will culminate in a “midseason finale” airing Sunday, Aug. 30, Syfy announced. (Production on the final six episodes of Season 4 is then slated to resume later this summer in Calgary.)

Watch the first Season 4 trailer above.

In Season 4, “the infamous Earp Curse is broken, and witty and wild demon hunter Wynonna Earp would love to be celebrating with cold whisky and hot donuts,” reads the official synopsis. “Too bad she has to rescue everyone she loves, save the town of Purgatory, and take on her most diabolical, Earp-hating enemy yet — all without her trustworthy gun, Peacemaker. And that’s just Monday….”

Wynonna Earp wrapped Season 3 back in September 2018. In February 2019, it was revealed that production on Season 4 had been delayed due to financial challenges on producer IDW Entertainment’s part. Pre-production eventually commenced in late 2019, after Cineflix Studios came aboard to co-produce Season 4, while Cineflix Rights handled international sales for the series.

