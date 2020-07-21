Elena of Avalor to End in August — Watch Cast Reminisce About Bringing Disney's First Latina Princess to Life

RELATED STORIES TVLine Items: Walking Dead at Movies, American Vandal Casting and More

TVLine Items: Walking Dead at Movies, American Vandal Casting and More Antonio Banderas Doesn't Voice an Elena of Avalor Character -- But Here's Why You Might Think He Does

Elena of Avalor is about to assume the throne.

The titular Disney Junior heroine will become queen of her kingdom in her just-announced series’ finale, set to air in primetime on Sunday, Aug. 23, at 7/6c.

Starting on July 26 at 5 pm, the network will air new episodes weekly, leading up to the animated show’s big ending.

Elena, Disney’s first Latina princess, is voiced by Aimee Carrero (Young & Hungry). In the series’ three seasons, viewers have watched as Elena saved her kingdom from a sorceress named Shuriki and ruled as Avalor’s benevolent crown princess. The finale special, Elena of Avalor: Coronation Day, will depict Elena’s ascent to the throne, now that she has grown old enough to become queen.

Per the official synopsis: “Esteban’s team of villains unleash legendary spirit misfits, the Four Shades of Awesome. In order to save her kingdom, her family and her friends, Elena must journey to the Spirit World and back, and face the ultimate test of her courage and character, before becoming queen.”

Several members of the series’ guest voice cast will return for the finale. They include: Jaime Camil and Gina Rodriguez (Jane the Virgin), Mario Lopez (Saved By the Bell), Rachel Brosnahan and Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Whoopi Goldberg (The View), Melissa Fumero and Stephanie Beatriz (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), Gina Torres (Suits), Kether Donohue (You’re the Worst), Tyler Posey (Teen Wolf) and Nestor Carbonell (Lost).

In addition, Mark Hamill (Star Wars), Fred Armisen (Portlandia), Andy Garcia (Ocean’s Eleven) and Jenny Slate (Big Mouth) and Patrick Warburton (Rules of Engagement) will voice characters in the finale.

Press PLAY on the video above to hear Carrero & Co. reflect on the show’s legacy.